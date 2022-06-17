Man charged in Arlington shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured in home invasion in April

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an Arlington shooting that killed two men and injured a woman in early April.

Reid Rothenberg was taken into custody by Arlington police Thursday morning and faces charges of capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation.

Shortly after midnight on April 11 , Arlington police responded to a report of shots fired inside a home in the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive.

Responding officers found three gunshot wound victims at the home. Eighty-four-year old George Nitsche was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew Stuart, 41, and a 67-year-old woman were both taken to a local hospital for their multiple gunshot wounds. Stuart later died from his injuries, and the woman survived.

Police said Nitsche, Stuart and the unidentified woman were members of the same family . Nitsche was the ex-husband of the 67-year-old woman, and was living at the home, and Stuart was the woman’s son from another relationship.

Shortly after the incident, investigators said the attack was not random and they believed an “unidentified suspect forced entry into the residence and began shooting at the residents inside.”

In a news release Friday morning, the police department said its detectives connected Rothenberg to the homicide and “believe he knew at least one of the victims.”

Arlington police added they’re pursuing additional leads. The investigation remains ongoing.