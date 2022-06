CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council amended parkway parking permit rules before advancing the proposed ordinance changes on a second reading vote of 7–1. The permit system would require residents wanting to park on the parkway, the city-owned space between a street and a sidewalk often covered in grass, to pave the parkway at their own expense in a manner approved by the city. Residents would also be required to pay an annual fee for a permit giving them the exclusive right to park on the parkway in front of their home.

CASPER, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO