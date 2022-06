Here is our recommendation for the partisan primary in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District covering the Grand Rapids area. Peter Meijer has had an eventful first term in Congress. The scion of the Meijer supermarket chain family was one of just 10 Republican House members to vote in favor of Donald Trump's second impeachment, and one of just 35 who voted in favor of establishing the Jan. 6 Committee.

