ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Collin Reeves gives 'no comment' after couple's murder

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former soldier, found guilty of murdering his neighbours while their children slept upstairs,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ex-soldier Collin Reeves jailed for life for murdering neighbours

A former soldier has been jailed for at least 38 years for murdering his neighbours after a long-running dispute about parking. Collin Reeves, 35, killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset on 21 November 2021. He stabbed Mrs Chapple, 33, and Mr Chapple, 36, six times each in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cookstown: Man appears in court charged with mother's murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone. Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on Sunday. Her 45-year-old son, Barry Noone, who shares the address with his mother after moving from England earlier this year to care for her, was arrested at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man guilty of stabbing friend to death in Larkhall after row

A man who stabbed his friend when a row broke out after they played on a PlayStation together has been convicted of killing him. William Wardrop was attacked by Dale Gardiner, 25 after visiting his home in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire. Paramedics fought for 40 minutes to save the 23-year-old but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Avon And Somerset Police#No Comment#Neighbours#Violent Crime#Dragon Rise#Norton Fitzwarren#Somerset
BBC

Man dies in hospital after farm accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland. Derek Roan, 71, died from injuries sustained at Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday. In a statement, his family said: "We are totally devastated and still in shock about what has happened...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Teen girls found dead in car submerged in Louisiana pond

Two teenage girls died after their car became submerged in a Louisiana pond, according to police.Officials say that the girls were killed when their vehicle veered off a road, hit a tree, and “vaulted” into the private pond in the state’s Ascension Parish, which is around 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, on Sunday.The girls have been identified by Louisana State Police as 16-year-old Caroline Smith, the driver, and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton, the passenger. Both girls were from Prairieville.Police also noted that the girls had been traveling along Perkins Road near the East Baton Rouge Parish line before hitting a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Chelsea Bridge: Man who died after Taser was holding firelighter

A man who died after being Tasered on a west London bridge and then pulled from the River Thames was not armed with a screwdriver but was holding a firelighter, the police watchdog said. Officers were trying to detain Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore, 41, after reports he was armed with a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paddy Power beheading: Coroner highlights authority 'failures'

The death of a man who was decapitated in a betting shop "would not have occurred" if his attacker had been referred to mental health services the month before, a coroner has concluded. Khalid Yousef, 28, was killed by Hassan Mustafa at Paddy Power in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 4 January...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tanzania monkey attack: Baby dies after being snatched

A one-month-old baby boy has died in Tanzania after being snatched from his mother by a monkey which had gone into their house, authorities say. The child was being breastfed when a troop of monkeys invaded their home in Mwamgongo village in Kigoma, near the Gombe Nation Park in western Tanzania.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Carlisle heroin dealer jailed after drugs found in his home

A drug dealer has been jailed after police seized heroin, cash and drugs equipment from his home. Alistair Pape admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, during an appearance at Carlisle Crown Court. The 39-year-old, from Garden Street in Carlisle, was charged after officers served a drugs warrant...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Woman and boy, 5, found stabbed to death in Barnet

A woman and a five-year-old boy have been found stabbed to death in north London. Police said they were called at about 13:30 BST to an address in Brookside South, Barnet. The victims are thought to be mother and son. The pair were declared dead at the scene. A 37-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kevin Hodkinson: Man in court charged with murdering dad of three

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 50-year-old man who was found injured near a fishing pond in Sheffield. Father-of-three Kevin Hodkinson died in hospital after being found at the site off Herries Road in Shirecliffe on Thursday evening. Kieran Hayes, 33, of Oxspring Bank Road, in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gaia Pope: Dorset Police officer admits altering search records

A police officer has admitted retrospectively altering search records relating to the hunt for missing teenager Gaia Pope, an inquest heard. PC David Taylor said he inserted additional information into Dorset Police's search logs up to a month after the 19-year-old was found dead. He apologised and said his intention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Merseyside drug dealer caught after photo found on his phone

A drug dealer was identified and caught after police found a photograph on his mobile phone of a distinctive mural. Cocaine and amphetamines dealer Ryan Palin, 36, had been using an encrypted phone service, said Merseyside Police. Palin's downfall came when detectives discovered an image of mixed martial artist Connor...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Life sentence for rapist after another victim comes forward

A man jailed for attacking 11 children during a 21-year campaign of sex abuse has been given a life sentence after another victim came forward. Michael Buchanan was given a nine-year prison sentence in January 2017 for rape and indecent practices. However, after the 51-year-old was jailed another victim told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

RAF parachute death evidence handed over by police

A police investigation into the death of a RAF instructor who died when her parachute failed to open during a free-fall jump has been concluded. Sgt Rachel Fisk, 32, was found unresponsive in a field near Bicester, Oxfordshire, on 2 September 2021. Thames Valley Police had been looking into possible...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Driver guilty of causing mother's death in trailer crash

A driver has been found guilty of causing a mother-of-two's death after a trailer came off his vehicle and collided with her car. Teacher Yvonne Lumsden, 35, died after the crash on the A948 near Ellon in Aberdeenshire in July 2019. Raymond Lamb, 31, denied causing her death by dangerous...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy