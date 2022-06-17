Mike Tyson Says It Would be Really Interesting to Fight Jake Paul

The last few months have been rough on the injury front, with several WWE superstars sidelined from active competition. The good news is that former Women's Tag Team Champion and current Queen of WWE Zelina Vega is teasing she will return to TV soon. Vega responded to a fan who tweeted "#WeWantQueenZelina", revealing that she is set to return soon and has just been letting the "humans" have their fun. You can find her full post below, and WWE fans will certainly be happy to have her back in the ring and in the Title mix. In the Twitter post Vega wrote "Aww I know my loyal subjects 💜 your queen will return soon, I promise! I am simply allowing the .. humans.. to have their fun.. for now. @wwe https://t.co/dU7sMlhJfy"

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO