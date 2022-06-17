ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tyson Says It Would be Really Interesting to Fight Jake Paul

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Tyson says fighting Jake Paul "would be really interesting." The star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show this week. Of course, the comedian had to float the idea of tapping gloves with the social media star. The former champion said, "Anything is possible, it's got to...

comicbook.com

