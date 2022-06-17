ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Gardens in Bayonne county park officially honor Cherie La Pelusa

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hudson County and the City of Bayonne have officially named the landscaped gardens in Stephen R. Gregg Park after Cherie La Pelusa, who passed away from COVID-19 in April of 2020. The gardens are also dedicated to all other Bayonne residents who have passed away from the virus. At...

hudsonreporter.com

Comments / 2

 

