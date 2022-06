HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The smoke from a brush fire in Hyde County is drifting toward west and northwest counties of Eastern Carolina. As of Tuesday, officials said the fire, which is on Ferebee Road, was scaled down to 615 acres from 800, due to more accurate mapping. However, officials say the flames are still just 25% contained.

HYDE COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO