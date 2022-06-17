ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSDH: Second probable case of monkeypox found in Oklahoma

By Emily Farris
 5 days ago
The second probable case of monkeypox has been identified in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announces.

The individual believed to have the second case is currently in isolation. OSDH is working to complete the case investigation and contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the individual.

The most recent case has no connection or relation to the first case of monkeypox. Testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has since confirmed the initial case as monkeypox.

“We knew there was a possibility of more cases being identified in the state,” said Jolianne Stone, State Epidemiologist. “Our response team remains activated and continues to coordinate various areas within the agency to respond as necessary when a case arises.”

While this virus is not easily transmissible, monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be transmitted from person to person through large respiratory droplets or through direct contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials.

Symptoms of monkeypox include:

  • fever
  • rash
  • swollen lymph nodes

If individuals have a new or unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox, OSDH officials encourage Oklahomans to seek an exam with their doctor or visit their local county health department.

