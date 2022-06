The Madison Police Department is asking for help identify two suspects. Detective Beasley asks for your assistance in identifying these two suspects in a theft at Walmart using stolen credit cards. The two white males were possibly in the light-colored vehicle seen in the photo. Email adam.beasley@madisonal.gov or call 256-774-4408 with any information you might have to identify these suspects.

MADISON, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO