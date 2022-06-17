ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Daviess;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Madison; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Warren HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, IN
County
Daviess County, IN
City
Washington, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
City
Linton, IN
City
Bloomfield, IN
City
Nashville, IN
County
Brown County, IN
City
Worthington, IN
County
Jackson County, IN
County
Jennings County, IN
County
Monroe County, IN
City
Lawrence, IN
City
Seymour, IN
City
Mitchell, IN
County
Martin County, IN
City
Columbus, IN
City
Bedford, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Decatur, IN
City
North Vernon, IN
County
Bartholomew County, IN
County
Lawrence County, IN
City
Greensburg, IN
County
Decatur County, IN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Dubois, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 12:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dubois; Perry AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have called for an Ozone action day on Tuesday, June 21 for the following counties...in effect until midnight CDT tonight. Dubois Perry Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 PM. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy