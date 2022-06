BARRON COUNTY -- The following press release was submitted to DrydenWire.com by Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is still searching Red Cedar Lake for a 55 yr old male subject that went missing, we believe, sometime Sunday evening on the water. His boat was recovered Monday morning on the shore with no one in it.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO