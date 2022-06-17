ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Christian, Lyon, Todd, Trigg by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 09:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Tipton; Weakley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN

