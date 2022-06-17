ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Luke Combs Drops Fiery New Music Video For Next Single, “The Kind Of Love We Make”

By Casey Young
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuItB_0gDu6bHI00

Luke Combs has a brand new song out today.

Well, we’ve heard it a few times before, but the studio version and music video dropped at midnight, and “The Kind Of Love We Make” is headed to country radio on Tuesday as the next single from his forthcoming third studio album, Growin’ Up.

Co-written by Luke along with The Brothers Hunt, Jamie Davis and Dustin Nunley, it’s just a sweet, sappy song about doing the deed, if you couldn’t tell by the title…

So needless today, things got a little hot in the new video that’s out today, too… literally.

He takes you through the story of a couple who can’t quite seem to get on the same page, mainly due to life and just being busy, as the boyfriend is a firefighter and the girlfriend is a medic. They’re schedules never line up right, and as luck would have it, at the end of the video, they wind up on the scene of the same house fire in 1983.

Throughout the video, they show the now much older couple in realtime, as they dance around the living room just as in love as ever. They clearly figured out how to make their relationship work over the years, and end up figuratively setting their house on fire because they’re still so on fire for each other.

Shot and produced by TA Films, Luke always delivers the most high quality stuff in the genre when it comes to his videos, and this new one is no exception.

Will “The Kind Of Love We Make” be his 14th straight #1 single? I’m willing to bet on it…

Growin’ Up is slated to drop next Friday on June 24th, and will feature 12 songs, with some being brand new and quite a few being tunes he’s teased before.

Though, he recently said that there are “no beer” songs on the whole tracklist, mainly because he’s going into a completely new phase of life with a baby boy due any day now:

“I’m in this transitional phase where there are days that I’m like, ‘I could crush 100 beers tonight at a bar and play for five hours.’

Other nights, I don’t want to get off the couch. I want to hang with my wife and get ready to have this kid.”

Among the previously-heard tracks, “Doin’ This,” “Tomorrow Me,” “Middle of Somewhere,” “The Kind of Love We Make,” and “Used to Wish I Was” all made the cut.

The album will also include a duet called “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with none other than Miranda Lambert that I can’t wait to hear.

He previously released the lead single, “Doin’ This,” back in November:

Growin’ Up Tracklist:

1. Doin’ This

2. Any Given Friday Night

3. The Kind Of Love We Make

4. On The Other Line

5. Outrunnin’ Your Memory

6. Used To Wish I Was

7. Better Back When

8. Tomorrow Me

9. Ain’t Far From It

10. Call Me

11. Middle Of Somewhere

12. Going, Going, Gone

Comments / 0

