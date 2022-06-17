ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Spectacular Stone Colonial in Collegeville Mesmerizing Piece of Montco History

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cj0Pv_0gDu6Ihb00
This Colonial at 3593 Arcola Road in Collegeville is listed for $699,900 on Realtor.comImages via Realtor.com.

A spectacular stone-front colonial home with six bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Collegeville.

Built in 1860, this residence is a mesmerizing piece of Montgomery County history nestled on 5.5 lush acres offering stunning water views of the Perkiomen Creek. The property boasts its own meandering babbling brook, a gorgeous garden with a mini pond for fish, and a large detached garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00h1D9_0gDu6Ihb00
Images via Realtor.com.

The home has been fully restored and modernized and it is now an ideal combination of history and comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpWQb_0gDu6Ihb00
Images via Realtor.com.

Highlights include the sundrenched living and family rooms, both with a striking fireplace and built-in shelving, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, state-of-the-art appliances, and a fireplace, along with the formal dining room with its original hearth stone fireplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4EIW_0gDu6Ihb00
Images via Realtor.com.

This level is also home to a spacious bedroom with a full bath that could be used as an in-law or au-pair suite.

The second floor of the Collegeville Colonial features four large bedrooms and two full bathrooms, while the third floor is home to a bedroom and a storage/playroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1sj9_0gDu6Ihb00
Images via Realtor.com.

Read and see more of this house at 3593 Arcola Road in Collegeville, listed for $699,900, on Realtor.com.

See more of MONTCO Today’s Houses of the Week by clicking here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0We79C_0gDu6Ihb00
Image via Malvern Bank, National Association.

Click here to shop mortgage options and compare rates for free. Contact Malvern Bank today at 610-251-2221 or e-mail Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com.

Comments / 0

Related
aroundambler.com

For Sale | 114 Doral Drive | Blue Bell | Jamie Adler of Long & Foster

Jamie Adler of Long and Foster added a new listing for sale at 114 Doral Drive in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. AVAILABLE! First floor Primary Bedroom in this beautiful lovingly maintained custom built home overlooking the golf course in the Village Of Doral in Blue Bell Country Club not often for sale can now be your next home. Enter the front door into the two story foyer and take notice of the hard wood floors through out the main floor. Double french doors open up to the cozy den/office tucked off to the side of the house with a powder room adjacent . The dining room with molding and a mirrored wall with a glamorous chandelier flows right into the two story great room that portrays a custom wall unit along with a gas fireplace surrounded but a wood mantle and large windows from floor to ceiling. Double doors off the great room lead into the large primary suite with a cathedral ceiling that provides a big walk in custom fitted closet and a luxurious bathroom offering a soaking tub along with a shower stall and double vanity. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, sub zero refrigerator, double stainless steel Jen Air oven, plenty of cabinets, tiled back splash, expanded counter for dining plus a breakfast room with a cathedral ceiling and lots of natural light from the windows and the slider that leads outside to the expansive deck over looking the 4th green of the golf course. Rounding out the main floor is the laundry room and access to the two car attached garage. Upstairs there are three generous size bedrooms, a full bathroom with a tub shower and a loft area over looking the great room. The finished basement provides additional entertaining space along with plenty of room for storage and closet space in the cedar closet. NEW ROOF and NEWER Water heater are added bonuses of this fabulous home. All the natural light and the may other upgrades make this home a MUST SEE!! The community center with pool, tennis courts & gym are some of the added benefits of living in the Country Club community. Conveniently located near public transportation, excellent restaurants and shopping as well as being located in the highly rated Wissahickon school district. Schedule your tour today!!
BLUE BELL, PA
getnews.info

Elevation Burger Willow Grove Is a Top-Rated Restaurant in Willow Grove PA

Elevation Burger Willow Grove is a top-notch restaurant known to have the most authentic burgers in Willow Grove and the surrounding region. They provide both take-out and sit-in services. In an update, Elevation Burger Willow Grove outlined why they are reputable for their burgers and other authentic food in Willow Grove.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collegeville, PA
Business
Montgomery County, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Montgomery County, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Collegeville, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Malvern, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Business
PennLive.com

Philadelphia Flower Show to move to familiar location in 2023

The Philadelphia Flower Show will return to its indoor location at the Pennsylvania Convention Center next year. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society made the announcement on Monday morning. The show will take place from March 4 to March 12. The show had been held outdoors the last two year at FDR Park due to COVID-19 concerns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonial#Art#Fish#Housing List#Malvern Bank House#Realtor Com
MONTCO.Today

Mediterranean Restaurant Offers Imaginative Wine List, Creative Cocktails and Seafood-based Menu in Bala Cynwyd

Chef Nick Elmi and his partner Fia Berisha opened Lark in Bala Cynwyd in the last year, and the eatery has become a local favorite, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today. Hop on a swift elevator ride to up to the restaurant, which is kitted out in wood and bronzes accents, complete with amazing views and top-shelf drinks that complement the fine dining menu.
BALA CYNWYD, PA
MONTCO.Today

Penn Community Bank Branch Operations Specialist Finds Professional Advantage in Personal Authenticity

Michael Kirschman, Penn Community Bank Branch Operations Specialist, never really set out to forge a career in banking or the financial services industry. What he did do, however, is commit to presenting himself as a polished, intelligent, and responsible employee who thrives on building connections with colleagues and customers. In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman, former 69 News intern crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Upcoming fireworks shows in the area

Whitemarsh Township has released a list of upcoming fireworks shows in the area that take place between June 25th and July 1st. All of these shows are private. In addition, The Ambler Kiwanis Club is holding its Independence Day fireworks on Friday, July 1st. This is a public event. This...
AMBLER, PA
pennbizreport.com

Delaware company purchases West Grove hospital

ChristianaCare, a Delaware-based health care organization, recently purchased the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, which closed on Dec. 31, from Tower Health. The purchase includes the hospital, Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, and 24 acres of land. It does not include personnel or medical practices. The...
WEST GROVE, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Kings Tavern in Coatesville Crafts Delightful Fare in an Elegant Ambiance

Formerly Mr. E’s Tavern & Fine Food in Coatesville, Kings Tavern expands as a chic dining experience with plans for an event space and more. Phil Ferro and his fiancée, Kate Hussey, are the new sovereigns of the former Mr. E’s Tavern & Fine Food in Coatesville. They’ve rechristened it Kings Tavern after the nearby Kings Highway, one of the oldest Colonial roads in the nation linking Lancaster to Philadelphia.
COATESVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy