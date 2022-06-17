Malvern Bank House of the Week: Spectacular Stone Colonial in Collegeville Mesmerizing Piece of Montco History
A spectacular stone-front colonial home with six bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Collegeville.
Built in 1860, this residence is a mesmerizing piece of Montgomery County history nestled on 5.5 lush acres offering stunning water views of the Perkiomen Creek. The property boasts its own meandering babbling brook, a gorgeous garden with a mini pond for fish, and a large detached garage.
The home has been fully restored and modernized and it is now an ideal combination of history and comfort.
Highlights include the sundrenched living and family rooms, both with a striking fireplace and built-in shelving, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, state-of-the-art appliances, and a fireplace, along with the formal dining room with its original hearth stone fireplace.
This level is also home to a spacious bedroom with a full bath that could be used as an in-law or au-pair suite.
The second floor of the Collegeville Colonial features four large bedrooms and two full bathrooms, while the third floor is home to a bedroom and a storage/playroom.
Read and see more of this house at 3593 Arcola Road in Collegeville, listed for $699,900, on Realtor.com.
