Birmingham man killed when train hits vehicle
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed when a train hit his vehicle on Thursday, June 16, at...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed when a train hit his vehicle on Thursday, June 16, at...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0