Birmingham man killed when train hits vehicle

A 22-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Tuscaloosa. According to a release from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Dontavius White and the 18-year-old were both taken to the hospital in private vehicles. The shooting took place at the Cottages at Lake Tamaha at approximately 11:00 P.M..

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO