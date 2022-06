ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Rock Island are asking for help from the public in finding a wanted man. On Wednesday, June 16, police obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Derrick B. Nephew, Jr. on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The charges are in connection with a shooting in the Circle K convenience store parking lot that left one person injured the day before. Bond is set at $300,000.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO