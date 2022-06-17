ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccalla, AL

46-year-old man killed in reported domestic assault

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports MCCALLA — A 46-year-old man was killed in a reported domestic assault on Thursday, June...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

internewscast.com

22-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot Sunday afternoon. According to Birmingham Police, around 2 p.m. a man, later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Justin Jai Brown, was found laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5900 block of Warner Street.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Coroner asking for public’s help locating family of Hoover man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating the family of a 57-year-old Hoover man. According to the coroner’s office, William Lamar Morgan was found dead at a friend’s house on June 16 around 10:22 a.m. Morgan was being treated for a significant natural disease at the time […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One killed, one injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

A 22-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Tuscaloosa. According to a release from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Dontavius White and the 18-year-old were both taken to the hospital in private vehicles. The shooting took place at the Cottages at Lake Tamaha at approximately 11:00 P.M..
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

House fire claims life of 57-year-old man

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A house fire on Sunday, June 19, at approximately 9:32 a.m., claimed the life of a 57-year-old. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Parsons, of Adger, was found dead inside a residence in the 9400 block of Camp Oliver Road in Adger. “The Concord […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

22-year-old killed in apparent assault in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 22-year-old man was killed in an apparent assault in Birmingham on Sunday, June 19, at approximately 3:32 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Justin Jai Brown, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury while at a private residence in the 5900 block of Warner Street […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
wbrc.com

Bessemer Police investigating fatal crash

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating a deadly wreck. The victim has been identified as Thomas Lewis, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was 72. Authorities say the crash happened on 24th Street North at 5th Avenue North in Bessemer on June 19 at 1:45...
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One person injured in gas explosion in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY - The Walker County Sheriff's Office confirms one person was injured Monday when a gas line exploded. Flames from the fire were described by the Sheriff's Office as 50 to 60 feet tall. "It shook the house, jerked it," said Neighbor Ronald Jean. The Cordova Fire Department was...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Man Dies After Interstate Wreck in Greene County Tuesday

An Alabama man died Tuesday morning in a major two-car collision on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said 22-year-old Seth McGuffie was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra on the interstate around 7 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado being driven by a Tuscaloosa man.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man killed in Sunday morning crash

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Bessemer man was killed in a crash on Sunday, June 19, at approximately 2:13 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Thomas Lewis, 72, was the driver and lone occupant of a pickup truck involved in a motor vehicle collision with another pickup truck at the […]
BESSEMER, AL
