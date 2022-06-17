Philadelphia will open 50 pools this summer despite nationwide lifeguard shortage

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The nationwide lifeguard shortage has been concerning in the wake of rising temperatures, but Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell announced Friday that the city will be opening the majority of its pools starting Tuesday, June 21.

“Like every municipality, seaside town, and private pool in the country, Philadelphia faces a dire lifeguard shortage,” Lovell said in a statement.

“With the support of so many civic-minded Philadelphians, we are proud to be able to open 80% of the available pools this summer, a critical step to providing free swim lessons and building Philadelphia’s pipeline of future lifeguards.”

Right now, 50 of the 63 pools in operation are scheduled to open not all at once, but on a rolling basis. The first 12 are opening next week.

The pools will close on a rolling basis too, allowing them to each be open for the same length of time.

Roughly 500 staffers have been identified to help maintain the outdoor pools this summer, including lifeguards and maintenance attendants. They also announced that all public pools would continue to offer free swimming lessons.

“We will continue our lifeguard training throughout the summer,” Lovell added. “While it won’t help us for this summer since lifeguard training takes some time, we are hopeful that people will come to our lifeguard training program in the hopes of becoming a lifeguard for the 2023 pool season.”

Pools and or spraygrounds will be open in every ZIP code in the city. About 70% of the open pools are in low-income communities, where the average family income is $45,000 a year or less.

See the full list of pool openings below, but for the most up-to-date list, you can go to phila.gov/ppr . The schedule is subject to change.

Tuesday, June 21

Fishtown Recreation Center

Mill Creek Playground

Samuel Recreation Center

Wednesday, June 22

Barry Playground

Lawncrest Recreation Center

Penrose Playground

Thursday, June 23

Kelly Pool

Vogt Recreation Center

Pleasant Playground

Friday, June 24

Murphy Recreation Center

Mitchell Playground

Simpson Recreation Center

Monday, June 27

Bridesburg Recreation Center

Athletic Recreation Center

Ford Recreation Center

Tuesday, June 28

Awbury Playground

Jacobs Playground

Wednesday, June 29

Jardel Recreation Center

Marian Anderson Recreation Center

Max Myers Playground

Thursday, June 30

Hancock Playground

Kendrick Recreation Center

Friday, July 1

Fox Chase Recreation Center

Saturday, July 2

American Legion Playground

Cione Playground

Mander Playground

Week of July 4

Hillside Recreation Center

Christy Recreation Center

J Finnegan Playground

Northern Liberties Recreation Center

Cherashore Playground

CB Moore Recreation Center

McVeigh Recreation Center

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

Lackman Playground

Stinger Square

O’Connor Pool

Sacks Playground

39th & Olive Playground

Lonnie Young Recreation Center

Houseman Playground

Feltonville Recreation Center

Shepard Recreation Center

Piccoli Playground

Francisville Recreation Center

Scanlon Recreation Center

Week of July 11

Hunting Park Recreation Center

Waterloo Playground

Tustin Recreation Center

FJ Myers Recreation Center

Pools currently under renovation and not opening this year:

Lee

Shuler

Vare

Chew

Heitzman

Kingsessing

Schmidt