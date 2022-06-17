Man charged with murder of 20-year-old found burned near Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old, whose charred remains were found near Kelly Drive in February.

On Feb. 20, police responded to 32nd and West Thompson streets in Brewerytown for a report of someone screaming.

When they got to the scene, someone led the officers to human remains on a cobblestone trail at Brewery Hill and Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park. The remains were allegedly on fire at one point.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a homicide .

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Naasire Johnson of Philadelphia.

Investigators determined Kylen Pratt to be a suspect in Johnson’s death, and on Wednesday, he was charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.