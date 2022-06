It's summer in the Garden State. That means residents should always plan for traffic delays, particularly in and around the towns that border the shore regions. Police have warned Atlantic County residents about traffic delays they're expecting due to an MLAA regional baseball tournament heading to the area this weekend. A local alert was sent out and posted to social media alerting residents to the event that could translate into significant traffic around Underhill Park over the next few days.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO