Ithaca, NY

Ithaca looking for permanent police chief

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca searching for a police chief....

Authorities hope to add Marathon school resource officer

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County seeks to increase school safety. Authorities hope to add a resource officer to work at Marathon schools. The school district received a two-year grant to pay for the position. Authorities say the officer would also help alleviate summer overtime at the County Sheriff’s...
MARATHON, NY
IAED: 2021 saw increased economic development in COVID era

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Area Economic Development is out with their 2021 report, and it’s showing recovery from COVID-19. Last year, the group supported 10 projects around the city totaling nearly 293-million-dollars in community investments. Those projects added 200 jobs to the area. Friday on Ithaca’s Morning...
ITHACA, NY
Three arrested in Cayuga Heights traffic stop

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A traffic stop in Cayuga Heights leads to three arrests. Police pulled over a vehicle around 12:30 PM today on Cayuga Heights Road. They found four suspects said to be involved in a theft. One of the suspects got away. Authorities say there’s no...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

