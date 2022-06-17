Normandy Farm’s Summer Lineup Offers Live Music, Culinary Teambuilding, and Fine Farm-to-Fork Dining

Image via Normandy Farm.

The snow has finally melted, the sun is coming out, and while vacation might be a few weeks away, another form of working and playing might be just what you need to break up your workweek.

Enter the Workcation, the new way to work remotely with teambuilding and vacation all rolled into one. And if your Workcation includes your whole team, Normandy Farm is the place to go.

Here, it isn’t all work and no play, Normandy Farm has top-notch teambuilding activities like axe-throwing, culinary classes, murder mystery event, and equine-assisted learning teambuilding.

When you need a break, group fitness classes, the fitness center or the pool are great ways to break up the day, as well as getting out and exploring Blue Bell- Merrymead Farm is nearby where you can explore the farm shop.

Plus, don’t miss the Wine dinners, cookouts, and:

June 23: Pig Roast

July 21: Clam Bake

August 25: Beef & Beer

September 22: Crab Fest

There’s also live music throughout the summer, and the Wine Dinner Series on July 6, August 3, September 7, October 5, and November 3, on Wednesdays. It is a four-course dinner in the Dowry Room with Tuscan-style seating. It brings Farm to Fork to whole new level!

A boutique venue may be the perfect backdrop for your stay based on these criteria. Their family-owned, award-winning hotel and conference center will not only provide you with the simple traveler needs, but over-the-top service from the moment you enter the White Wall.

With over 30,000 square feet in 17 separate meeting rooms, Normandy Farm features comfortable conference space, numerous breakout rooms, a fully equipped business center, comfortable lounges, service areas, and all the audio and visual equipment you require.

All that is needed for your workcation is technology, a laptop, and an internet connection, and Normandy Farm supplies a comfortable stay. The hotel has 141 exquisitely appointed King and Double Queen hotel rooms and suites. In-room amenities include free Wi-Fi, Starbucks coffee, coffee maker and accessories, in-room cable, multiple USB outlets to charge devices, work areas, and more.

What are you waiting for? Contact inquiries@hansen-properties.com to book your first or next stay with Normandy Farm.

Images via Normandy Farm.