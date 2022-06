When it’s time to satisfy the craving for an old-fashioned or specialty burger, trust Kate Cotten and Will Ward. Kate Cotten is the owner of Cotten’s Downtown. Located in downtown Lake Charles, this diner has an atmosphere that’s as old-fashioned as the burgers. Ward’s been working with Cotten since he was a youngster. The two serve up food quicker than a nearby “fast-food” joint – and for the same price.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO