Cottonwood County, MN

Patrol: Mankato man injured in crash involving alcohol in Cottonwood County

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 4 days ago

The state patrol says a Mankato man was injured in a crash involving alcohol...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Southern Minnesota News

Young man killed in Freeborn County crash

A young man from Glenville is dead after a semi blew a tire and lost control on I-35 in Freeborn County yesterday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol hasn’t released the name of the 22-year-old victim. A crash report says just after 8 a.m. the semi, driven by Scott Lewis Kirton, 45, of Hammond, Wisconsin, was southbound on the freeway when the tire blew, sending the truck careening through the median before it struck a pickup in the northbound lane.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Bricelyn man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-90

A Bricelyn man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-90. John William Brooks, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 5 p.m. in Blue Earth City Township. A state patrol crash report says Brooks was eastbound in a 1978 Chevy Nova...
BRICELYN, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 Minnesota River deaths under investigation in Renville County

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths in separate incidents on the Minnesota River Sunday. Just before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a body caught in a log jam on the river between Franklin and Morton. The body of an adult male, identified as Matthew James Wrobleski, 48, of Willmar, was recovered from the water. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Deadly collision between semi and pickup in Freeborn County

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened Monday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 just after 8 am. The semi crossed the median and hit a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck near exit 2.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Woman Injured in I-35 Crash

The Minnesota State Highway Patrol reports a 38 year old Faribault woman was injured in a single vehicle crash. The call came in at 9:24 a.m. Location was the southbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 73 in Webster Township, Rice County. The State Patrol report states more information will be...
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

Authorities arrest 3 in connection with Mankato drug investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrested three people in connection with a drug investigation in Mankato on Tuesday. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday on Eastport Drive as part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation. During the execution of the warrant, agents...
MANKATO, MN
bulletin-news.com

Grain Bin Accident Kills Worker in Southern Minnesota

A 36-year-old Pemberton man was killed in a grain bin accident in Steele County, Minnesota, on Thursday. According to a Crystal Valley Cooperative release, Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley employee, was apparently loading a train in Hope when he got enveloped in a grain bin. Around 9:20 p.m., emergency responders got a call and began rescue efforts.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Task force seizes more than a pound of meth; 3 arrested

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seized more than a pound of meth while agents were conducting a search warrant Tuesday. Three people were arrested in connection with the seizure. Lyndsay Anne Wilson, 38 of Mankato, and Damien Jay Kump, 28, of Mankato, both face 1st-degree drug sale charges. Wilson, Kump, and Dominic Christopher Schmidt, 18 of St. Peter, each face a drug possession charge.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family mourns 19-year-old in Father's Day drowning

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Freeborn County man pleads guilty to threatening wife with an axe

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening his wife with an axe pleads guilty. Soe Naing, 47 of Clarks Grove, was arrested in November 2019 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Court documents state Naing had an argument with his wife in 2019 where Naing grabbed an axe, held it over his head, and threatened to kill her.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Video: Combine driver mows down traffic barrels in construction zone

(FOX 9) - The driver of a combine mowed down traffic barrels and barricades on Highway 212 in McLeod County earlier this month. Matthew J. Zeller of Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota said Aaron Lukes of Coell, Inc. captured video of the incident around 4 p.m. on June 8 near the intersection of Highway 212 and McLeod County Road 1, east of Glencoe.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Repair work underway to fix buckled pavement on Highway 169

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Work crews have temporarily closed a portion of of the southbound left lane of Highway 169 between Mankato and St. Peter to repair some pavement buckling. These occur when the air temperature changes from moderate to extreme heat. The sun heats the pavement, and the pavement...
MANKATO, MN
willmarradio.com

Lester Prairie Police search for missing 15 year-old girl

(Lester Prairie, MN)-- The Lester Prairie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15 year-old Cheyenne Cadena. She was last seen at her residence on June 17 possibly wearing sweatpants or jeans with a crop top and a black sweatshirt prior to leaving. She wears black rimmed glasses and has a nose and belly button piercing. It is unknown if she left on foot or in a vehicle with friends. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of 15 year-old Cheyenne Cadena, please contact the Lester Prairie Police Department at 320-864-1359.
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN
KIMT

Freeborn County man sentenced for shooting a suspected truck thief

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of shooting at someone stealing his truck is sentenced. James Joseph Vinton, 39 of Glenville, was arrested September 26, 2021, and charged with second-degree assault and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers the safety of another. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man dies after becoming 'fully engulfed' in grain bin

A 36-year-old southern Minnesota man was killed in a grain bin accident Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, which is located just south of Owatonna. A 911 caller reported that someone was...
103.9 The Doc

One Person Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is assisting with the investigation into a deadly traffic crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Mankato. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says one of the drivers was fatally injured in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of two rural roads about 5 miles south of Mankato and just southeast of the town of Good Thunder. A news release indicates first responders attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MANKATO, MN

