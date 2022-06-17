ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Forge, PA

Celebrate Father’s Day in Montco This Weekend

Image via Pexels.

Father’s Day Weekend is packed with fun and exciting things to do. Show Dad some love by heading out to these can’t miss events below, writes Emily Keel for the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.

Summer Concert Series – Zydeco-A-Go-Go

Green Lane Park | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Join us for an evening of music in the park. Louisiana Zydeco dancehall hits and Cajun blues mixes with vintage New Orleans rhythm & blues into a spicy gumbo of irresistible Louisiana dance music will get you smiling and tapping your toes, some folks can’t help it, got to get up and dance! Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

This event is free and open to all ages.

Father’s Day Sunday Brunch

NaBrasa Brazilian Steak House | 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Head to NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse for Sunday brunch with Dad! Enjoy bottomless Mimosas & Bloody Marys for only $12.50! Also, enjoy 9 Premium Brazilian meats, Fish served tableside, a Chocolate Fountain/Dessert station, a Waffle station, Lobster station, an Omelette station, and much more!

Sunday Funday Brunch

Brothers Kershner Brewing Co. | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Head to Brothers Kershner Brewing Co. and neighbors, Skippack Village Italian Market, for Sunday Brunch at the brewhouse EVERY SUNDAY! There will not only be delicious eats and specialty cocktails but there will also be LIVE MUSIC!

Weekend Brunch at Iron Abbey

Iron Abbey Gastro Pub | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Looking for some tasty European-inspired pub fare this Father’s Day Weekend? Look no further than Iron Abbey! With 20 draft lines that rotate on a weekly basis with the best in European and American Craft selections. An extensive beer, wine, spirits, and cocktail list allows guests to develop a range of tastes.

Father’s Day at the Rising Sun Inn

The Rising Sun Inn | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Enjoy great food on a special day at the Rising Sun Inn with Dad and the whole family!

Father’s Day at Handel’s Ice Cream

Handel’s of Royersford | 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sometimes the simplest pleasures can be found in an ice cream cone and quality time with the ones we love. Grab the whole family (including the pups!) for an ice cream outing at Handel’s of Royersford.

Weekend Brunch at Morgan’s

Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue | 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Take out for some tasty barbecue at Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue. Morgan’s specialty signature cocktails will be available in addition to a delicious Brunch Menu complete with options like Fried Chicken and Waffles, Brisket Hash and Eggs, and many more incredible Breakfast dishes!

Cars & Cigars

Skippack Village | 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

For the dad that loves cars, the Cars & Cigars Show is the perfect way to spend a Father’s Day afternoon. Take your classy ride for a smooth smoke in the Parc Bistro parking lot. Serving à la carte

Father’s Day Ice Cream Social

Harriton House | 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Bring the whole family this Father’s Day to the old-fashioned Ice Cream Social to celebrate the father or father figure in your life!

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED!

Harkening back to Harriton’s early 20th-century history as a dairy farm, enjoy a fun afternoon celebrating Dad with delicious ice cream.

Essentials For Dad at Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue

Barbecue | King of Prussia

Head to Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue and celebrate dad with a delicious bbq brunch or dinner!

Find more to do this weekend at VFTCB here.

Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.

