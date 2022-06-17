ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Officers save dog after getting stuck under cement slabs

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbCsC_0gDu093Z00

A dog is back with its owner after a rescue by Animal Care and Control.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a Pittsburgh resident’s dog got loose on June 10.

After five days of searching the area, Animal Care and Control found the dog, trapped under cement slabs .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05g67P_0gDu093Z00
Photo credit Pittsburgh Public Safety

Pry bars were used to help reach the dog under the cement slabs.

