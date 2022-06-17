Officers save dog after getting stuck under cement slabs

A dog is back with its owner after a rescue by Animal Care and Control.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a Pittsburgh resident’s dog got loose on June 10.

After five days of searching the area, Animal Care and Control found the dog, trapped under cement slabs .

Photo credit Pittsburgh Public Safety

Pry bars were used to help reach the dog under the cement slabs.

