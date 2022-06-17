How you can make your tank of gas last longer as prices remain high

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Across the United States, gas prices continue to rise.

As of Thursday, the national average is now $5.00 a gallon according to AAA. Wisconsin’s average is just 10 cents lower at $4.90 a gallon.

There are ways to increase gas mileage.

Mechanic Tim Marcou, the owner of Northside Automotive & Fleet in La Crosse, recommends checking your tires.

Make sure they’re filled to the right tire pressure and rotated regularly.

If your spark plugs have more than 80 thousand miles on them, replacing them can help your engine run efficiently.

Changing how you drive can also help.

“I think if people drop their speed, you know, if you ran 80 miles an hour on the interstate, drop that down to 65, I think you would see quite a difference every week in what you’re spending on fuel,” said Marcou.

He says the fast you drive, the more drag on the car, the more fuel you’re using.

He also recommends removing heavy items from your vehicle.

