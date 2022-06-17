Big Rock blog: Charities benefit from tournament

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.C. Seafood Festival announces photography contest for 2022 poster
Planning for the 2022 N.C. Seafood Festival is well underway and its committee is now in search of a photo to be used for the festival’s storefront poster. Each year, the Seafood Festival produces a storefront poster to be distributed to hundreds of businesses in Carteret and surrounding counties to promote the upcoming festival which is scheduled for the first weekend of October.
Fireworks explosion cancels second area July 4th celebration
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second area fireworks display has been canceled due to that deadly explosion in Lenoir County ten days ago. Franklin County says its Independence Day fireworks will not take place because they don’t have enough time to find replacements. On June 10th, property owner...
Live Mermaid In Oriental June 20
Sailors swore they saw them (it couldn’t have been all those lonely nights at sea.) A live Mermaid is coming to Oriental. She will place her shiny tail at the original town dock on Hodges (across from The Bean) Monday, June 20 from 8 – 10a. Come by...
Angela Swindell, 46; service June 25
Angela Dawn Swindell, 46, of Newport, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Grimesland. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25th, officiated by Pastor Dennis Evans. The family will receive friends and hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Angela’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Study offers recommendations for downtown Washington parking infrastructure
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — How can officials improve Washington’s downtown parking infrastructure to accommodate increased tourism and economic growth? That’s the question East Carolina University students tried to answer in a recent parking study. Students in ECU’s Community and Regional Planning program partnered with the Pamlico Business Resource Center to conduct the study in spring […]
Beaufort Co. emergency services director recovering after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The emergency services director for Beaufort County was listed in critical condition at ECU Health in Greenville after he was involved in a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Carnie Hedgepeth “was involved in a serious motorcycle crash this evening and is currently in critical condition at ECU Health in Greenville,” according to […]
North Carolina fire grows to 800 acres, still only 25% contained
SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — A mostly out-of-control fire that erupted over the weekend in Hyde County, North Carolina, has grown to at least 800 acres, authorities said. Crews began battling the fire on Sunday, estimating it had covered 500 acres. The fire is burning in the woods of private land near New Lake Road, said […]
Jones County officials meet to prepare for hurricane season
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s hurricane season and counties across Eastern North Carolina continue their efforts in preparing and protecting their communities. Over in Jones County, officials met to discuss how they are preparing and how the state is getting involved. It’s a top priority for state and community leaders to make sure their residents […]
Carteret County Public Schools set to have SRO at every school in county
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office will soon be getting new deputies added to the patrol. This comes after Sheriff Asa Buck has been pushing for there to be a student resource officer at every school in the county. There are currently five schools in the county without any SROs. It’s been the […]
Jacksonville seeking public input on how to use grant
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville is preparing for its annual Action Plan public input meeting, which is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville City Hall. City officials are encouraging residents to participate in the meeting. Jacksonville is receiving a Community Development Block Grant totaling more than $359,000, and the city […]
Places to eat at in Morehead City
Morehead City has great restaurants to offer and you maybe wondering which to choose on a visit to the Crystal Coast. A nice, edgy, and casual restaurant to go to if you are looking for tacos or burritos. Most plates come with salted chips on the side. You can choose from a variety of salsas (pico, spicy pico). The spicy pico provides a nice spicy kick if you are looking for that extra kick to your meal. Dank Burrito is a great lunch place with friendly staff.
Hyde County crews battle 500-acre fire
SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews were battling a 500-acre brush fire in Hyde County Sunday evening. Joey Williams, Hyde County emergency management director, said the fire was in the woods of private land off of New Lake Road in the county. The fire is not near any structures. North Carolina Forestry, Hyde County Emergency […]
Places to eat at this summer in Atlantic Beach, NC
If you are planning to visit Atlantic Beach this summer, then you are probably wondering about which places to eat at. Atlantic Beach has many delicious restaurants and activities to offer for the whole family.
NC appeals court won’t strike down medical certificate law
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state appeals court on Tuesday rejected a request by an Eastern North Carolina eye doctor to strike down a state law that requires regulators to agree new operating rooms are needed in his region before they could be built. A three-judge panel of the intermediate-level state Court of Appeals court […]
Area Death Notices - June 15, 16 & 17
Rachael Marie Powers, 24, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday June 16, 2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Vera Murray. Vera Lee Spicer Murray, 83, of Newport, passed...
Deputies look for trespassing driver in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a person wanted for questioning for trespassing in Vanceboro. Deputies received the complaint at 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Anyone with information on the driver or their vehicle is asked to contact Craven County...
Onslow County getting $10M in national opioid settlement; here's why and what they plan to do with it
According to county officials, 62 people died from overdoses in the county last year. This year, there have been eight so far. This money is a beacon of hope to help fight the ongoing issue of substance abuse in the community.
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office uses grant toward internet crimes against children
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is taking action to fight internet crimes against children. The effort comes through grant money awarded by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. Sheriff Hans Miller said keeping children safe is critical for the community, especially when it comes to what they’re doing online. In 2021, the […]
NWS meets with Pine Knoll Shores residents about severe weather
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Weather Service continues to do its part in making sure Eastern North Carolina is ready for any type of severe weather. On Tuesday in Pine Knoll Shores, NWS officials met with residents and community leaders to discuss hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes and other severe weather events. “We are […]
Vanceboro police seeking suspects in store robbery
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Vanceboro police are looking for the suspects who they said broke into a store early Saturday. Police responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. They said the people in the photos posted to Facebook broke the glass in the front door of EZ-Pass and stole several vape devices and other […]
