Two months after a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was fatally shot, it has been learned that detectives have given a lie detector test to one neighborhood resident. City police have said very little about their efforts to find the person who shot Aliza Spencer near her Bigelow Street home. She was shot in the chest while she walked near her home with her father and brother around 10 p.m. April 21.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO