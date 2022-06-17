ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

Lower Merion Officials Looking for Public Input on New Master Plan for Ardmore

Image via VisitPhilly.com.

After hiring Kittelson Associates to help develop the new Ardmore master plan, Lower Merion officials are now asking for input from the public, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Main Line Times & Suburban.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the first of many opportunities for the community to participate in the process,” said township officials in a press release. “Community participation in this process is vital to ensuring that the Master Plan reflects the community’s vision.”

Residents will get multiple opportunities over the following months to offer their input on the plan.

The new study will focus on the main commercial areas along Lancaster and Montgomery avenues, and include the business areas along Rittenhouse, Cricket, and Greenfield avenues.

The latest Ardmore Master Plan aims to create a vision for the township’s main commercial area. Officials are also planning to identify recommendations for a number of key issues, including economic development, transportation, land use, and placemaking.

Currently, there is an online map available that invites residents to share how they use the study area. Meanwhile, a public open house and the charrette is scheduled for June 21.

Read more about the Ardmore master plan in the Main Line Times & Suburban.

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture.

