Milton Town Meeting ends after 5 nights; land swap, school budget hotly debated

MILTON – Town meeting agreed to send a proposed land swap to create a site for a new middle school back to the school building committee for further study.

The action was taken on the fifth and final session Tuesday night. The meeting was conducted online.

Under the original proposal, the town sought to convert seven acres of conservation land adjacent to the Milton High School campus to school use in exchange for designating nearly 15 acres of conservation land elsewhere. The town is seeking to build the new school to keep pace with rising enrollments.

Sean O'Rourke, the chair of the school building committee, wants time to revise the proposal to take less of the conservation land and preserve the most environmentally sensitive portion. The new plan would involve using nearby park property instead.

"What we found is a better site," O'Rourke said.

The plan would require approval of the state Legislature and possibly the federal government.

Opponents said in obtaining the state and federal money to buy the land, the town agreed not to build on it.

"The money only came through because the town would not build on it," said Thomas Palmer, a Precinct 1 town meeting member.

Select board member Michael Zullas, a member of the building committee, said there is no evidence of the town making such a pledge.

Residents of the neighboring Home Inc. property oppose the construction of a school so close to their homes.

A revised proposal is expected to be presented to a special town meeting in October.

The meeting also approved a $139.37 million municipal budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

A proposal to cut the school budget by $5.4 million was the subject of nearly two hours of debate and a rare roll call vote.

Michael Vaughan, a Precinct 6 town meeting member, proposed the reduction.

"I want to see a little more tightening of the belt," Vaughan said.

School Superintendent James Jette said the proposed cut would require the elimination of 67 teaching jobs and would be "the equivalent of closing an elementary school."

He said the school budget is increasing due to rising enrollment.

The proposal to cut the school budget failed on a 219-10 vote, and the meeting approved a $58.3 million school budget.

In other business, town meeting:

• Referred to the planning board for further study proposed changes in the town's accessory dwelling bylaw.

• Approved the creation of a town electric utility, which would allow the creation of a municipal broadband service.

• Added two members to the master plan implementation committee.

