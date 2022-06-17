ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Milton Town Meeting ends after 5 nights; land swap, school budget hotly debated

By Fred Hanson, The Patriot Ledger
 5 days ago
MILTON – Town meeting agreed to send a proposed land swap to create a site for a new middle school back to the school building committee for further study.

The action was taken on the fifth and final session Tuesday night. The meeting was conducted online.

Under the original proposal, the town sought to convert seven acres of conservation land adjacent to the Milton High School campus to school use in exchange for designating nearly 15 acres of conservation land elsewhere. The town is seeking to build the new school to keep pace with rising enrollments.

Sean O'Rourke, the chair of the school building committee, wants time to revise the proposal to take less of the conservation land and preserve the most environmentally sensitive portion. The new plan would involve using nearby park property instead.

"What we found is a better site," O'Rourke said.

The plan would require approval of the state Legislature and possibly the federal government.

Opponents said in obtaining the state and federal money to buy the land, the town agreed not to build on it.

"The money only came through because the town would not build on it," said Thomas Palmer, a Precinct 1 town meeting member.

Select board member Michael Zullas, a member of the building committee, said there is no evidence of the town making such a pledge.

Residents of the neighboring Home Inc. property oppose the construction of a school so close to their homes.

A revised proposal is expected to be presented to a special town meeting in October.

The meeting also approved a $139.37 million municipal budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

A proposal to cut the school budget by $5.4 million was the subject of nearly two hours of debate and a rare roll call vote.

Michael Vaughan, a Precinct 6 town meeting member, proposed the reduction.

"I want to see a little more tightening of the belt," Vaughan said.

School Superintendent James Jette said the proposed cut would require the elimination of 67 teaching jobs and would be "the equivalent of closing an elementary school."

He said the school budget is increasing due to rising enrollment.

The proposal to cut the school budget failed on a 219-10 vote, and the meeting approved a $58.3 million school budget.

In other business, town meeting:

• Referred to the planning board for further study proposed changes in the town's accessory dwelling bylaw.

• Approved the creation of a town electric utility, which would allow the creation of a municipal broadband service.

• Added two members to the master plan implementation committee.

‘He Showed Up Out of the Blue': Former Paving Customers Wish They Spotted Red Flag

Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
Hearing for Danvers high school teachers killed by a student in 2013

BOSTON (WHDH) - An in-person hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. today at the Lawrence Superior Court for the family of Colleen Ritzer, a Danvers high school teacher who was raped and murdered by her student in 2013. The family, who filed the lawsuit years ago, is suing the town of Danvers, Danvers Public Schools, the school’s cleaning company and security firm Denisco Design Partnership, which designed the school’s security system.
Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
‘The worst of small-town governments’: Latest Stoughton police scandal adds to long history of trouble

STOUGHTON — The stories are like plot lines pulled from an over-the-top network crime drama. A police chief accused of trying to run down a lieutenant in the Town Hall parking lot. Illicit photos of a deputy chief and his mistress passed among officers and their spouses. A local official so unnerved at the state of his town that he felt compelled to carry a gun — not out of fear of any would-be criminal, but of the local police force itself.
Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
Juneteenth celebrations scheduled in Massachusetts Monday

BOSTON - People across the country will observe Juneteenth Monday, a year after it became a federal holiday.President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation's 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.The Boston Juneteenth Committee and the National Center of Afro-American Artists led a parade through Roxbury Sunday.More...
Several car vs pole crashes across Cape Cod Sunday evening

CAPE COD – Several car vs utility pole crashes were reported across Cape Cod Sunday evening. In Mashpee, a car struck a pole on Shields Street off Route 130 knocking out power to about 60 Eversource customers. Meanwhile in Bourne a few hundred electric customers lost power in the Jonathan Bourne Road area of Bourne after a crash there. Then late Sunday evening, another car vs pole crash was reported in Harwich at Oak Street and Long Pond Drive. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes which are under investigation by local police.
Patriot Place to host hiring fair Monday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Patriot Place announced they will be hosting a hiring fair Monday. The fair will go on from 10 A.M. to 4 p.m. at 200 Patriots Place in Foxborough. Each venue will have a hiring agent on site to discuss employment opportunities with all candidates.
Plymouth Police Horse Wrangles Himself Up a Coffee at Drive-Thru Window

One Plymouth police horse needed his caffeine fix before heading out on patrol recently, stopping by the drive-thru window at Marylou’s Coffee for a morning pick-me-up. “Good morning! Tobias ordered his ice coffee with extra sugar!” the Plymouth Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Friday. “The Marylou’s employees asked him back for lunch. Tobias loves ham, cheese and mayo neighs!”
Dartmouth Police and EMS respond to three suicides in six days

Officials continue to see a troubling trend of suicide attempts with many of them resulting in deaths. Dartmouth Police stated this afternoon that the department has responded to three suicides within the last six days. “As we wholly understand the numerous pressures and struggles associated with both daily life and...
