John Cooke came to the shores of Massachusetts in the 1620s aboard the Mayflower. Yeah, that Mayflower. Cooke was born in 1607 in Leyden, Holland, sailing first on the Speedwell for the New World. He transferred to the Mayflower when the Speedwell sprung a leak during the voyage. According to...

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO