House in East Sacramento where Ronald and Nancy Reagan once lived is for sale

SACRAMENTO, California (KTXL) — The house in East Sacramento where Ronald and Nancy Reagan once lived is on the market.

The English Tudor-style home , built in 1929 and located in the ‘Fabulous 40s’ neighborhood, is located at 1341 45th Street and is listed at under $5 million through RE/MAX.

The Reagans lived in the home during Ronald Reagan’s terms as California governor from 1967 to 1975. He went on to become president from 1981 to 1989.

The home was built for the contractor of the Tower Bridge, which spans the Sacramento River on the west end of the Capital City.

The current owners remodeled the house in 2001 while maintaining some of its classic features, such as the grand staircase and crystal chandelier, as well as multiple fireplaces throughout the residence, according to the realtor.

Outside, the home features English-style gardens, with well-manicured lawns and vegetation.

