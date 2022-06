Albert Muzquiz is convinced that every guy should own some serious raw denim. In fact, he recommends it as not just a bona fide style move, but as a worthwhile journey. “I think it teaches you so much about how long it takes for something to become beautiful,” Muzquiz tells InsideHook. “There’s a kind of discipline there, where you also learn so much about the construction quality of a garment in this very intimate way, and it just serves a great intro to clothing and style and wearing stuff in.”

