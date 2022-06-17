ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe weather causes damage in Bay County

 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather caused major damage in Bay County Saturday morning.

A waterspout came on shore in Panama City Beach causing damage there. The roof of a Grease Pro in Lynn Haven collapsed. A home was damaged in Wewahitchka, trees are down in Clarksville and wind reports suggest that winds reached more than 70 miles per hour in some places. Trees and power lines were also down on Williams Road in Walton County.

It appears the damage occurred from possible tornadoes. Gulf Power is reporting on their outage map that hundreds of people were without power as of 12:30 p.m.

Here are some pictures and videos of the damage from around the area.

Storm damage from around Bay County

Have pictures of the storm damage? Send them to us at news@wmbb.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Tonya Cole
5d ago

how old is this report??? it says 50 minutes ago... but this doesn't seem valid

