Here's what is open and closed for Juneteenth around Greater Cincinnati

This Sunday is Juneteenth, the holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. Although the actual holiday is on June 19, the federal government will recognize the holiday the following Monday, June 20.

Father's Day also falls on June 19 this year.

As a result and to celebrate the holiday, some of the businesses or services you normally use may be closed Monday.

Where was the first Juneteenth celebration?

The holiday is celebrated on June 19, the same day news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865.

It has been celebrated as a holiday by people in the years since but was officially declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021.

What's open and what's closed on Juneteenth, June 20

Banks: Although many banks observe federal holidays, they are not required to do so. Some banks, including Chase Bank, Fifth Third Bank, U.S. Bank and Associated Bank will be closed. Be sure to check your local bank hours, just in case.

Federal banks will be closed on Monday.

Mail service: The United States Postal Service will observe Juneteenth on Monday, June 20, and will not deliver regular mail of packages. There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service, and some UPS stores may have modified business hours, so check with your local stores for specifics. FedEx does not observe Juneteenth.

Trash service: If your regular trash collection day falls on Monday, the city of Cincinnati will collect trash the following day. Rumpke will continue collecting trash as usual.

Grocery stores: Most grocery stores, including Kroger, Target, Trader Joe's, Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club and Meijer will remain open under the normal operating schedule.

Local government: City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County offices and services will be closed.

Campbell County, Kenton County and Boone County offices in Kentucky will be open, and in Ohio, Butler County, Warren County and Clermont County offices will be closed.

Federal offices: Juneteenth is a federal holiday. All non-essential government employees are off work and most government offices are closed.

Stock markets: The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be closed.

