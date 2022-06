As summer begins, we hope residents will take the time to enjoy the many splendors that are North Central West Virginia. In Marion County alone, we are blessed to have so many activities to enjoy — from the weekly free events at Palatine Park to Valley Falls State Park to Prickett’s Fort and various events. We challenge residents to see what is truly here and not what naysayers always want to resort to when they want to level criticism — the old and stale “There’s nothing to do around here.”

MARION COUNTY, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO