Delta begins Milwaukee to New York-JFK nonstop service in competition with Jet Blue

By Joe Taschler, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
Delta Air Lines has begun nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and New York – JFK.

This new service is in addition to Delta’s existing nonstop service from MKE to New York – LaGuardia.

MKE is the International Air Transport Association identifier for Milwaukee Mitchell International.

Delta will compete with Jet Blue on the Milwaukee-to-JFK route.

United Airlines flies nonstop between Milwaukee and Newark International on the New Jersey side of the New York City metro area.

“There’s been an increased demand for travel to (New York City) and we’re glad that Delta is responding by giving travelers more versatility and options by offering service to both JFK and LaGuardia,” said Brian Dranzik, airport director at Milwaukee Mitchell.

Delta's MKE-to-JFK flights will operate seven days a week on CRJ-700 regional jet aircraft.

Flight times

Milwaukee to JFK: Departs 7:10 a.m., arrives 10:29 a.m.

JFK to Milwaukee: Departs 6 p.m., arrives 7:40 p.m.

