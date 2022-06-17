ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria Independent

Summer jobs are available in Peoria

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBO9i_0gDttHbr00

The city of Peoria is hosting onsite interviews for several summer jobs through June 23, between noon and 5 p.m. Interested individuals can visit the Peoria Development and Community Services Building, 9875 N. 85th Ave. without an appointment.

Benefits include retention bonuses, free snack and meal program, free certifications and health testing, free childcare, and more. The following jobs are available to individuals 16 years and older with flexible hours and various work locations.
• Childcare provider rec leader 3 for the Summer Program
• Childcare provider rec leader 1 for the Summer Program
• Childcare provider, rec leader 1 for the Lil' Learners Preschool
• Childcare provider, rec leader 3 for the AM/PM Program
• Childcare provider, rec leader 1 for the AM/PM Program

The benefits are made possible by the Childcare Stabilization Grant from the U.S. Department of Economic Security.

For more information about these jobs, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/jobs .

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Veterinarian shortage impacting pet owners across Maricopa County

MESA, AZ — Answering phones, filling prescriptions and preparing for surgery. It's another busy day inside AZPetVet's Mesa hospital. In the middle of it all is Traver Reinhart's 3-year-old Corgi, Sylvester, getting his yearly vaccines. "I expect them to be a month out," he said. "Because last time we...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mesa becomes first to max out SRP energy-efficiency rebates

It isn’t an easy feat. A milestone no other city in Salt River Project territory has ever reached, until now. SRP launched its Business Rebates in 2009 and the City of Mesa is the first municipality ever to earn the maximum of $300,000 annually in energy-efficiency rebates and incentives.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschool#Jobs
santansun.com

Rental scene may be changing – for now

The rental market both locally and nationally is cooling a bit – but analysts said two weeks ago there might not be much reason to celebrate on either front. Apartmentlist.com, a nationwide rental listing firm, said trends in apartment vacancies and rent indicate that more empty apartments are entering the market and rent increases are slowing, but that likely won’t remain the case long-term.
PHOENIX, AZ
Milton Oliphant

City of Phoenix, AZ: The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program.

The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program. Do you want to be on it? Applications are due July 8. Submit your application and read about the entire project here: https://t.co/PhCGEt7crr https://t.co/So3hLayn6m.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Mesa is Getting the Nice Things that Scottsdale Normally Would; What is Wrong with this Picture?

You probably know that we haven’t been shy about talking about how NIMBY politics have partly dominated Scottsdale city politics, and how it has a significant impact on the cost of living in these areas. But there is also the concept of opportunity costs; how making a decision and going down one direction has a cost, not just in the physical costs of executing that decision but in what was left behind. What that other branch in the decision tree (the opportunity) had to offer, and what was lost by not going down that path.
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks No. 2 among hottest housing markets in U.S.

Whether you are interested in selling your home for a large profit or researching the most friendly market for first time home buying, House Method conducted a study to rank the hottest (and some of the cooler) housing markets in the U.S. — and Phoenix ranks No. 2 among the hottest housing markets in the U.S.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona transportation board approves 5-year roadway construction program

PHOENIX — A five-year transportation construction program aimed to improve and expand Arizona roads was approved Friday, officials said. The 2023-2027 program, which allocates the spending of $6.7 billion over the next five years, includes funding for various highway improvement projects across the state. A $328 million project estimated...
PHOENIX, AZ
Milton Oliphant

City of Phoenix on June 20th: Updates from PhxHousingDept, Maricopa County Department of Transportation and Arizona Department of Veterans' Services

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FVs57rHXsAAP1Zn.jpgPhoenix City Clerk. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Child Crisis giving away pool fences

Swimming is top of mind for children in search of fun and a break from the heat. To create awareness and keep children safe around water, Child Crisis Arizona has relaunched the Pool Fence Safety Program in conjunction with Salt River Project and the United Phoenix Firefighters Charities. “SRP and...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Arizona

Southern food provides comfort in so many ways. From the cornbread and collard greens to the homemade mac n' cheese and fried meats, you simply cannot go wrong with the taste of "famous southern hospitality." Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spot in each...
ARIZONA STATE
fabulousarizona.com

FiiZ Drinks Opens Only Arizona Location

Just in time to cool you off this summer, FiiZ Drinks is now open in Downtown Mesa, marking its only Arizona location. FiiZ Drinks has outposts throughout Colorado, Utah, Nevada and beyond. A true soda lover’s dream come true, FiiZ Drinks offers nearly 60 soda flavors, add-ons, smoothies, creams, Italian...
MESA, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

As If Paul Dembow In Paradise Valley Could Get Any Weirder

Why does it seem that most things involving embattled Paradise Valley Town Councilman Paul Dembow circulate around unethic and sleaze?. Wrongly, even comically, Dembow is seeking a FOURTH term on the Town Council. That’s a man with an identity crisis. How else to explain someone wanting a 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th year on an unpaid dais in a community that has a deep bench for replacing him? Perhaps this is the primary reason Christine Labelle, a competitor of Dembow’s in the upcoming council elections, is calling for term limits. Scottsdale has them. So does Phoenix. So do most places. Why not Paradise Valley?
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
oucampus.org

3033 E Devonshire Ave 1029

Arcadia 1bed/1bath for 55 and over! - Centrally located quite community featuring one bedroom /one bath for residents 55 and over. Rent includes water sewer and trash. All tile, granite countertops remodeled bathroom with a large closet space. Text today to schedule a showing 6026940166. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
ARCADIA, KS
thefoothillsfocus.com

City mapping new garbage, recycling days

Phoenix’s rapid growth likely will change your garbage and recyclables and greens collection days by October. In recent testimony before the Phoenix City Council Community and Cultural Investment Subcommittee, Assistant Public Works Director Felipe Moreno said the citywide reroute will affect 80% of its 413,000 households that rely on its services. Quarterly bulk trash and hazardous materials pickup days will not change.
PHOENIX, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
778
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy