Summer jobs are available in Peoria

The city of Peoria is hosting onsite interviews for several summer jobs through June 23, between noon and 5 p.m. Interested individuals can visit the Peoria Development and Community Services Building, 9875 N. 85th Ave. without an appointment.

Benefits include retention bonuses, free snack and meal program, free certifications and health testing, free childcare, and more. The following jobs are available to individuals 16 years and older with flexible hours and various work locations.

• Childcare provider rec leader 3 for the Summer Program

• Childcare provider rec leader 1 for the Summer Program

• Childcare provider, rec leader 1 for the Lil' Learners Preschool

• Childcare provider, rec leader 3 for the AM/PM Program

• Childcare provider, rec leader 1 for the AM/PM Program



The benefits are made possible by the Childcare Stabilization Grant from the U.S. Department of Economic Security.

For more information about these jobs, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/jobs .