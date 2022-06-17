Today’s Weather: 6/17/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds followed with [...]
—— Trust for Public Land has been Awarded a $1.5M Great Outdoors Colorado Grant to Permanently Protect Working Land in Larimer County. The Trust for Public Land will acquire a 226-acre farm and its water rights adjacent to the Little Thompson River near Berthoud. The Colorado FFA Foundation will...
CDOT partnering with Bicycle Colorado to raise awareness during Bike Month With the bicycling season in full swing, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Bicycle Colorado are teaming up to remind motorists to give bicyclists [...]
Nearly 500 Homes Projected to be Available in 2023 Recently, McWhinney and AHV Communities (AHV) announced they will be co-developing Built-for-Rent® homes at McWhinney’s 1,100-acre Baseline community in Broomfield, and at Kinston, within its 3,000-acre Centerra master-planned community in Loveland. McWhinney and [...]
After three seasons of growing in the challenging conditions of the Rocky Mountains, eight perennial plants have been named “Top Performers” by researchers at Colorado State University. Evaluating perennials in the Rocky Mountains The purpose [...]
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced recently the launch of a public outreach campaign to engage with Colorado residents, in particular disproportionately impacted communities, and educate the public about the availability of a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Annual Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). CPW will host small focus groups around the state and accept submissions on an online comment form (in English and Spanish) to understand the use and affordability of state parks for income-eligible residents.
The 39th Annual Junior League of Fort Collins Garden Tour presented by Fort Collins Nursery will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 8:30 am to 1 pm in the neighborhood near City Park featuring [...]
In this column, I previously wrote about the “woes” we have been having with delivery vehicles. Since I have owned this newspaper, the delivery drivers have been using their cars to deliver your news. I decided in January that we could no longer do that. It just isn’t...
Larimer County has received two awards from the 2022 National Association of Counties Achievement Awards Program in the Risk and Emergency Management category. The Larimer County Office of Emergency Management [OEM] received both awards for [...]
“Summertime and the Livin’ is Easy!’ Get out and enjoy all the activities in and around Wellington!. On June 25th the Wellington Area Chamber will hold its first annual golf tournament with up to 76 players and a shotgun start at 7:30 am. You won’t want to miss this fun event! Sponsorships for the tournament are available by contacting the Chamber Office. Volunteers are also needed for lots of fun positions. Be right in the middle of all the action at this Golf Tournament. Proceeds will be shared with the American Legion. Spokesperson Roy Cook states “Our 5-year goal is to be able to purchase or lease a building in Wellington to use as a Legion Hall. This will be used for Post 176 meetings, as well as become a resource for all things veteran-related in Wellington. We are also looking into buying some land to build a baseball field to bring an American Legion Baseball program to Northern Colorado.”
The smoke in the air today is said to be coming in from the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona, which ignited yesterday, but is not expected to be a major health concern despite being likely [...]
I hear the train a-comin’, it’s rollin’ round the bend and I ain’t seen the sunshine since…well, this is Colorado, so we see the sunshine practically every day! And in Fort Collins, we’re not just lucky enough to see the sunshine but we’re also lucky enough to see the historic Fort Collins Trolley! That’s right, folks, it’s that time once again to ride the rails up and down Mountain Ave between City Park and Old Town. The restored streetcars of 1919 and 1922 will be operating from noon to 5 pm on weekends and holidays, starting back on April 30 and running through September 25. No reservations are required, though it does cost a little bit of money, it’s only $2 for adults, $1 for seniors, and $1 for the kiddos ages 3-12.
Foothills Mall––Nothern Colorado’s one-stop-shop for fashion, food, and fun––is complete and will officially open Father’s Day weekend!. In August 2021, real estate investment and development company McWHINNEY and CRE operations and investment firm Prism Places, who acquired the Foothills property out of receivership, hosted a Foothills Community Town Hall meeting asking residents what is important to them. Attendees named events and open social gathering spaces as the top priority. In response, the new property management team put words into action. It began with the execution of a comprehensive transformation of the 32,000 sq ft space into a pop-up park aptly referred to as ‘The Lawn.’
Students from 26 middle and high schools in Estes, Poudre, and Thompson school districts recently celebrated the end of their school year by awarding $151,725 to Larimer County nonprofits. The award celebrations marked the culmination [...]
Community’s Support Can Help Double the Donation to $10,000 by Sharing the Story on Social Media Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have announced that Fort Collins Insurance has earned a 2022 “Make More Happen Award,” [...]
Metropolitan Theatres announces the return of Metro Summer Kids Movies through August 11 at MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra and MetroLux Dine-In Theatres at The Foundry, located at 6085 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland, and 285 [...]
This spring has been busy at North Forty News. And here comes the summer! Events are continuing to pour into our calendar. There are now over a thousand regional events on our calendar! It’s encouraging [...]
Ronda Stone’s Become a Leaf on a River opened on Friday, June 10 at the Loveland Museum. Thursday, July 21 will be a black-tie event for a book signing from 5 pm to 7 pm. Downstairs [...]
The City of Fort Collins has opened two funding opportunities to address childcare and social services. The funding opportunities are part of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and are meant to [...]
Vincent Neal Named as First Executive Director for Canvas Foundation Canvas Credit Union, one of Colorado’s leading credit unions for more than 84 years, is celebrating the Canvas Foundation’s latest efforts focused on investing in [...]
The Colorado Authors League (CAL) has announced that R. Gary Raham is a finalist in the 2022 CAL Writing Awards in the essays (general/commentary) category. The essay/article, “Starlings: Fascinating, Garden-Variety Dinosaurs,” appeared in the Late [...]
