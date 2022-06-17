ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE CEO Vince McMahon steps aside amid misconduct investigation

By Evan Anstey
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZLzg_0gDtrJRj00

STAMFORD, Conn. (WIVB) — Longtime World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) leader Vince McMahon is stepping aside from his position as CEO and Chairman.

The company and its Board of Directors released a joint statement , stating that a special committee of the board is investigating alleged misconduct by McMahon and the company’s head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis.

“Effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement read. “McMahon will retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE’s creative content during this period and remains committed to cooperating with the review underway.”

Rochester Jazz Festival lineup: See who’s playing in 2022 after two-year hiatus

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, McMahon agreed to “a secret $3 million settlement” regarding an alleged affair with a former employee.

The report cited “documents and people familiar with the board inquiry.”

In his place, Stephanie McMahon , will serve as interim CEO and interim Chairwoman. She is WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, as well as Vince McMahon’s daughter. Her husband, Paul Levesque, who formerly wrestled under the name “Triple H,” works for the company, as well, as its Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.

“I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company,” Stephanie McMahon said. “It is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings.”

Vince McMahon said “I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”

WWE says it does “not expect to have further comment until the investigation has concluded.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating homicide on St. Paul St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Friday evening on St. Paul Street near Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman in her 30s who was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing story […]
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Paul Levesque
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Triple H
Person
John Laurinaitis
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
Wrestling World

New details on Stephanie McMahon's status

In the last month, we have reported how Stephanie McMahon, vice president of WWE, a family company for three generations now, wanted to temporarily abandon her role in the management to take a break, to be able to spend time with the family, to fix some problems at the moment not yet well defined nor declared in a personal way.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Combat#The Wall Street Journal#Indep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Police investigate homicide on Lang Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on Lang Street in the city. Police were called to Lang Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Andrew Coffey, 34, dead at the scene. Investigators say he had been shot multiple times. Police identified Coffey Tuesday night, saying he did not live on Lang […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two sentenced for kidnapping of Rochester mail carrier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of the three defendants involved in the kidnapping of a federal employee were sentenced to time in prison, authorities from the Department of Justice announced today. Back in December 2021, 39-year-old Mark Rogers and 36-year-old Joseph “Gus” Way plead guilty to the kidnapping, along with 37-year-old Tashara Levans. According to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Airline issues affecting Rochester airport amid peak travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Airlines across the country are seeing record high check-ins, according to the Transportation Security Administration. At the same time as check-in rates reach levels as high as Thanksgiving, there have been high levels of cancellations and delays nationally. “The demand is exceeding the capacity that’s available right now,” Brian Murray, director of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

American Airlines drops Ithaca amidst pilot shortage

(WSYR-TV) — A pilot shortage is forcing a popular airline to cease operations to a three U.S. cities, including a Central New York destination. The Points Guys, a travel blog, published on Sunday that American Airlines will no longer serve Ithaca, N.Y., Islip, N.Y., and Toledo, Ohio, effective September 7. The airline cites a regional […]
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy