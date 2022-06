SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With dozens of fires every week, fire officials say homeless encampments are responsible for many of them. It’s a complex issue that needs to be addressed as it’s draining resources. Just this past weekend, firefighters made an airdrop in Rio Linda to keep a raging vegetation fire away from homes and businesses. Crews were busy on more than a dozen fires this weekend across the Sacramento region, including near Ancil Hoffman Park along the American River Parkway. “These fires are being investigated by an arson investigation team, but what we can say is a majority of our vegetation fires are...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO