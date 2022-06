Owensboro’s biggest Bluegrass music festival of the year is happening THIS WEEK, y’all! If you haven’t already bought your tickets, now’s the time, and if you’re interested in hearing music from some of the greatest Bluegrass musicians on the planet, this is the place. Held at Yellow Creek Park on June 22-25, you can bring the entire family (and your fur babies!) to this outdoor music fest. Check out the full concert lineup right here!

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO