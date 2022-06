MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A feline rescued in Tennessee turned out not to be of the domestic variety. A couple found a "kitten" on their back porch Friday and took it to True Rescue in Mount Juliet looking for emergency placement. But animal rescue staff knew exactly what had been brought to them — a bobcat.

