The boulevard leading from U.S. Route 6 into downtown Atkinson may soon have a new design. Village board members are working with Matt Wagner of Wagner Consulting, Lena, on a design for the boulevard as the present boulevard area must be removed so that new water lines can be installed and wires can be in placed underground. The boulevard, with a new design, will be replaced when work is complete.

ATKINSON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO