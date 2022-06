Tonight was a good one for the Wildcats, at least the ones from West Central Valley. The baseball team was on the road, and took on the Glidden-Ralston Wildcats, and came away with an outstanding 17-1 victory. The West Central Valley boys scored 2 runs in the 1st inning, while the Glidden-Ralston team scored their only run in the 1st as well. The West Central Valley team then went on to 3 runs in the 2nd inning, 3 runs in the 3rd, 6 runs in the 4th, and their final 3 runs in the fifth.

GLIDDEN, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO