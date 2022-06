The entire San Diego Padres fanbase was left holding its breath when superstar third baseman Manny Machado went down with an ankle injury in the first inning against the Rockies on Sunday. Machado was down in pain and needed the training staff to help him limp off the field. After undergoing X-rays on his ankle, the Padres have revealed that Machado is dealing with a sprained ankle, per Annie Heilbrunn.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO