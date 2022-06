CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A murder suspect has been returned to Clermont County after the prosecutor's office said he fled Ohio while out on bond. Kyle Johnston is accused of shooting and killing Kendra Hoskins while arguing in a vehicle at a Marathon station on Old SR 74 on April 4, 2020. According to court papers, he told detectives that she shot herself, according to court papers.

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO