Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stone Colonial in Berwyn
A captivating stone colonial home on 3.51 gorgeous acres with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Berwyn, Newtown Township.
Nestled among professionally manicured greenery, this impressive residence captivates with its remote privacy and has everything needed to live a lavish lifestyle.
The stone colonial opens into a vast central hall with custom wainscoting, hardwood flooring, and nine-foot coffered ceilings. Highlights include the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large center island, a breakfast room with captivating views and access to the multi-leveled flagstone back patio, and a magnificent great room with gas fireplace.
The second-level primary suite boasts a vast walk-in closet, private deck, and an exclusive spa-like ensuite bath. This level is also home to three more bedrooms, one with its own bath, while there is an additional bedroom suite on the third floor.
Meanwhile, the walkout lower level features a family room, game room, and a professional-style in-home gym, among other amenities.
Outside the backyard is home to an in-ground saltwater swimming pool and concrete sitting areas.
Read and see more of this house at 148 Hunt Valley Circle in Berwyn, listed for $3,299,900 on Realtor.com.
