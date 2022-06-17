Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stone Colonial in Berwyn

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Image via Bright MLS.

A captivating stone colonial home on 3.51 gorgeous acres with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Berwyn, Newtown Township.

Nestled among professionally manicured greenery, this impressive residence captivates with its remote privacy and has everything needed to live a lavish lifestyle.

The stone colonial opens into a vast central hall with custom wainscoting, hardwood flooring, and nine-foot coffered ceilings. Highlights include the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large center island, a breakfast room with captivating views and access to the multi-leveled flagstone back patio, and a magnificent great room with gas fireplace.

Image via Bright MLS.
Image via Bright MLS.

The second-level primary suite boasts a vast walk-in closet, private deck, and an exclusive spa-like ensuite bath. This level is also home to three more bedrooms, one with its own bath, while there is an additional bedroom suite on the third floor.

Image via Bright MLS.

Meanwhile, the walkout lower level features a family room, game room, and a professional-style in-home gym, among other amenities.

Image via Bright MLS.
Image via Bright MLS.

Outside the backyard is home to an in-ground saltwater swimming pool and concrete sitting areas.

Image via Bright MLS.

Read and see more of this house at 148 Hunt Valley Circle in Berwyn, listed for $3,299,900 on Realtor.com.

See more of DELCO.Today’s Houses of the Week by clicking here.

