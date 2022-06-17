ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Wegmans ranks No. 1 on Best Workplaces in New York list

By Panagiotis Argitis
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1209ri_0gDtjmZ000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Wegmans Food Markets was ranked No. 1 on this year’s Best Workplaces in New York list, according to Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.

This marks the second instance this year that Wegmans ranked among the top three in a work environment-related list after being ranked No. 3 for Best Companies to Work earlier in April.

According to the magazine, the Fortune 100 Best Workplaces in New York award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 6.1 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 89% of employees at Wegmans said it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” said Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research, and strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work.

In 2021, Wegmans also ranked as a Best Workplace for working parents, millennials, and women and was ranked #1 on the list of Best Workplaces in Retail.

It’s the 35th anniversary of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For List, and Wegmans has been included on the list for each of the 25 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

COVID vaccinations begin for children under 5

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout began for children as young as 6 months old to 5 years old on Tuesday. Montefiore Medical Group is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Pfizer is three shots and 1/10 of the adult dose spread out over 11 weeks. Moderna is just two shots and 1/4 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New Jersey 101.5

We found the best expensive restaurant in NJ

What kind of prices make a restaurant expensive to you?. That number is going to vary drastically from person to person. For me personally, if the surf and turf is around $100, I'm eating at an expensive restaurant. Every now and again I think it's important to indulge and... Foodie...
RESTAURANTS
96.9 WOUR

Here Is When You Can’t Legally Have Marijuana In New York State

Although cannabis is legal for adult use in New York State, there are still certain circumstances when you are not legally permitted to possess or use it. While you are pretty much legally permitted to have your weed in many places, you don't want to get caught up in a situation where you are possessing or using it illegally.
HEALTH
PIX11

Watch: NY race for governor Republican candidate forum

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — The four candidates vying for the GOP nomination in New York’s upcoming gubernatorial race appeared on PIX11 News’ Republican Forum Tuesday evening to let voters know where they stand on issues including gun control, crime, and the economy. Exclusive PIX11 polling, conducted in partnership with The Hill and Emerson College, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Food Drink#Wegmans Food Markets#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Forest fire burns thousands of acres in southern New Jersey

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) —A forest fire burning in southern New Jersey was 85% contained as of midday Tuesday, and firefighters were confident it would not spread beyond perimeter lines they had created. Authorities say the fire in Wharton State Forest is believed to have been caused by an illegal, unattended campfire in the woods. […]
WHARTON, NJ
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul won't engage in 'hypothetical' of a Delgado loss

Over the last several weeks, the election campaign of Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado has blanketed the TV and radio airwaves in the New York City area and bombarded the mailboxes of voters with the goal of winning the party's nomination. But what if he doesn't?. The ramifications are high for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York signed into law

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the landmark John. R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York into law on Monday at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. The purpose of the legislation is to encourage voting participation of all eligible voters by making polls throughout the state easily accessible. Gov. Hochul stressed the importance of […]
POLITICS
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Collectors: American Pickers Coming to N.Y. This Summer

SARATOGA COUNTY — Producers of the History Channel’s American Pickers are seeking area collectors to potentially visit and feature on the popular TV show in connection with their planned return to New York in August. “We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
eastnewyork.com

Charles Barron Protégé Aligns With So-Called Gentrifiers Who Have No Connection to East New York

Charles Barron, who became popular because of his roots in the Black Panther Party and the Black Power Movement, has now seemed to have moved as far from the Black Power Movement as you can get. Barron and his protégé, Keron Alleyne, who is running for NY State Assembly in the 60th District, have aligned themselves with the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), an organization that many people say are filled with people who are interested in taking over political seats in neighborhoods that they feel are on the cusp of gentrification.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

In a Class Action Settlement, City and State Will Pay 54,000 NY’ers $22M for the Illegal Termination of Their Public Assistance

Hundreds of New Yorkers every day are forced to miss work, either because they are sick or a death in the family or an injury or a sudden loss of child care…. Unfortunately, if you are on public assistance, a failure to show you have worked a minimum number of hours each week can result in a loss of your public assistance, even if you have one of these legitimate excuses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live updates: Thunderstorms, some severe, cross New York State

Scattered storms move across New York State Thursday afternoon into the first part of Thursday night. Some will likely become severe. Read our overview of what to expect here. Below is a Twitter feed of the latest information from our Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, as well as the National Weather Service. Be sure you've turned on your weather notifications in the Spectrum News app, so you're aware of severe weather before it strikes.
ENVIRONMENT
PIX11

PIX11

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy